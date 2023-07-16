Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson challenged former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to defend his views on supporting Ukraine, referring to the GOP hopeful as a “blustery coward.”

Christie told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that Carlson’s has “always been wrong” for not supporting the Ukrainian government amid the Russian invasion.

Carlson, a Mediaite reader, responded by sharing a screenshot of Christie’s comments on Twitter, challenging him to sit-down for a discussion on the matter.

“Sounds like this could use a longer conversation,” Carlson tweeted to his nine million followers. “We just asked [Chris Christie] to sit down and explain his views on Ukraine. He refused.

The GOP firebrand added, “You hate to think that Chris Christie is a blustery coward who plays the tough guy with sycophants at ABC but won’t answer real questions, but who knows? We hope he reconsiders.”

Sounds like this could use a longer conversation. We just asked @GovChristie to sit down and explain his views on Ukraine. He refused. You hate to think that Chris Christie is a blustery coward who plays the tough guy with sycophants at ABC but won’t answer real questions, but… pic.twitter.com/6khc5xi3Co — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 16, 2023

Carlson has frequently challenged GOP presidential candidates over their support for Ukraine. During the Iowa Family Leadership Summit earlier this week, the talk show host and former Vice President Mike Pence traded jabs about the issue.

Over the weekend, Carlson told attendees at the Turning Point Action Conference that Pence was not a true Christian leader because he wants to send cluster bombs to Ukraine and did not speak out about the alleged persecution of Christians by Ukraine’s government.

Christie is currently polling near the bottom of the Republican presidential field with support of 2.6% on average nationally, according to Real Clear Politics.

