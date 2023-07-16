‘You’ve Always Been Wrong About This, Tucker’ Chris Christie Pummels Carlson Over His Opposition to Ukraine

Chris Christie flatly declared Tucker Carlson “wrong” as he pushed back on the conservative pundit’s argument against U.S. support for Ukraine.

The former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate spoke with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday where he was asked for his thoughts about Carlson’s frequent criticism of Ukraine and the U.S. support for the war against Russia’s invasion. Christie didn’t mince words, saying the former Fox News host is not only “wrong” about the war in Ukraine, he’s also ignoring the implications of what the U.S.’ adversaries will do if America backs off from the war.

“I would have said, you’ve always been wrong about this, Tucker, and you’re still wrong,” said Christie.

In fact, what’s going on is this is a proxy war with China. The Chinese are funding the Russian war by buying Russian oil. They’re coordinating with the Iranians to provide lethal weapons to the Russian army, and we can decide when to have this conflict. Right now, the Ukrainians are willing to fight this fight for themselves if they have our support to be able to win it. If the Chinese watch us back away from Ukraine as Tucker Carlson and others would advocate, believe me, the next move will be Taiwan.

Carlson has maintained his disparagement of Ukraine since his termination from Fox News, which resulted in him and former Vice President Mike Pence locking horns on the subject over the weekend. Following that encounter, Carlson used a speech to blast Pence’s Ukraine position while making attacks on his Christian faith.

Christie acknowleged there is “obvious” division about Ukraine amongst conservatives, but he maintained his view that “a majority of Republicans want us to be supporting Ukraine because those folks are fighting for their own freedom, their own liberty, and they’re degrading the Russian army and sending a message to the Chinese. Those are all good things for America.”

