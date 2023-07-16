Whopping NINETY-SIX Percent Oppose Supporting Ukraine Against Russia in Turning Points Action Straw Poll

A huge 95.8% of attendees in the Turning Points Action conference straw poll said they oppose the United States supporting Ukraine against Russia, Charlie Kirk announced on the stage in Florida on Sunday.

The Turning Points Action conference saw about 6,000 attendees for Donald Trump’s keynote speech this weekend at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

As expected at the MAGA event, Trump dominated in the straw poll of attendees conducted over the course of the event, with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in third, not second, as the choice for nominee. DeSantis was not first place even on the question of who would be the nominee if not Trump – instead the overwhelming selection was businessman and primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

On the question of support for “U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine,” the result came close to being unanimous.

“We asked the question, ‘Do you support U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine?'” said Kirk on Sunday. “95.8% of you said no.”

“When will politicians learn that you can’t tell voters what to believe?” said Kirk.

This is what’s so amazing to me, as to how the Republican Party has changed for the better and how out of touch your leaders are. This is the most amazing result. Right? Would you agree, Robert? Out of everything. This is the most amazing thing. The most lopsided question that we asked is this final question, which is — so almost every single Republican running for the presidency is an enthusiastic cheerleader to send cluster bombs, munitions, and potentially American troops to eastern Ukraine to go fight Russia. We asked the question, ‘Do you support U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine?’ 95.8% of you said no. When will politicians learn that you can’t tell voters what to believe? You should listen to your voters if you want to win a nomination process.

Watch the clip above, via Turning Points Action on Rumble.

