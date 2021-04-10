comScore Twitter Rips Cops for Violent Traffic Stop of Caron Nazario

Twitter Reacts to Stunning Video of Cops Escalating Traffic Stop of Black Army Officer: ‘This is F*cking Outrageous’

By Tommy ChristopherApr 10th, 2021, 11:24 am

Prominent Twitter users reacted with varying levels of horror and disgust to video of Virginia police officers escalating a traffic stop of Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black Army officer who is suing the cops.

In the harrowing video, Windsor cops approach Lt. Nazario with guns drawn, shouting at him to get out of the car as the lieutenant tells them he’s afraid to move.

“Yeah, you should be,” one of the cops tells him. The stop escalated to Nazario being repeatedly pepper-sprayed without apparent provocation, and in a particularly intense stretch, being visibly reluctant to reach down and unbuckle his seat belt.

Lt. Nazario is suing the cops for the December stop, body cam footage of which has been circulating on Twitter to considerable outrage from political and media figures, activists, journalists, and other verified users.

There were also this guy.

Police say they pulled Nazario over because he had no rear license plate, but the vehicle’s temporary tag is visible in the police video.

Watch the full police video above via The Virginian-Pilot.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: