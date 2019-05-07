President Donald Trump will join Melania Trump Tuesday morning for the anniversary of the First Lady’s “Be Best” campaign. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Reports on the programming say that Mrs. Trump’s office is organizing the celebration to highlight the three core agendas of Be Best: social media use, the opioid epidemic, and the well-being of children. The event will include guest speakers to represent each of the three pillars.

“Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to meet so many incredible people who are working hard every day to care for and provide a better world for our children,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement to Voice of America. “Next week will not only be an opportunity to thank so many leaders and innovators for their contributions to making Be Best a success, but a chance to come together as a community and set plans for expanding the initiative in the coming year.”

The Be Best initiative against cyberbullying is frequently criticized by those who remark on how often the president uses social media to attack his enemies. While the First Lady has said in the past that she doesn’t always agree with her husband’s online conduct, she has also defended him by speaking of his need to “fight back” against his political opponents.

