WATCH LIVE: TOP TECH CEOS TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS

Four of the top tech CEOs will testify before Congress to argue why their companies are not as powerful as people thinking starting at 1 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Google’s Sundar Pichai will be questioned by members of the House who have investigated if their companies are monopolizing the industry and hurting their consumers.

Bezos, who is making his first-ever testimony to Congress, is expected to face particular scrutiny. He released his lengthy opening statement Tuesday night.

“Let me close by saying that I believe Amazon should be scrutinized,” Bezos will say on Wednesday. “We should scrutinize all large institutions, whether they’re companies, government agencies, or non-profits. Our responsibility is to make sure we pass such scrutiny with flying colors.”

Zuckerburg will likely point toward Tik Tok as a reason that social media is thriving outside of Facebook and will argue against claims that they have an advertising monopoly. Sinclair will also try to push that Google has search engine competition and that his company has driven down prices for advertisers. And Cook will face questions about Apple’s app store and how applications from the company face special treatment compared to other companies.

Some have compared Wednesday’s hearing of the country’s four top tech CEOs to them having a “big tobacco moment,” referring to a 1994 testimony where seven tobacco companies argued that cigarettes were not addictive.

Watch above, via PBS.

