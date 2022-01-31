The View Hosts Clash with Whoopi Goldberg After She Claims ‘The Holocaust isn’t About Race’

Whoopi Golberg clashed with The View co-hosts after she claimed that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” while discussing book censorship in schools.

The hosts pointed Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus, noting that a Tennessee school district removed it from their curriculum.

“This was the plan with these anti-history laws that started being passed. These CRT — alleged CRT laws — started being passed,” Sunny Hostin said of the progression of censorship in schools. “I don’t think people saw far enough into the future. You start banning discussions about race, and then you start banning discussions about the Holocaust, then you start banning discussions about the LGBTQ community. That’s where it started, and this was all very planned in my view.”

Hostin went on to condemn parents who have taken issue with discussions of race because it makes their children “uncomfortable,” arguing that discomfort can help students learn how to empathize with others.

“If you teach a white kid what happened to his friend who happens to be black, he might feel terrible about what happened. That doesn’t mean he feels bad that he did something,” Joy Behar added. “This is the confusion they’re creating I believe.”

Sara Haines went on to highlight colleges and universities, pointing to a conversation The View hosts had with Van Jones, in which he argued that students should be prepared for pushback on their beliefs.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg added, prompting some confusion from her fellow hosts. “No. It’s not about race.”

When Behar noted that Nazis “considered Jews a different race,” Goldberg continued to insist that the Holocaust was not about race and instead about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

“But it’s about White supremacy,” Navarro pushed back, also noting that Nazis targeted Romas and other demographics.

Goldberg went on to say that the Holocaust was about “two White groups of people,” prompting Haines to emphasize that World War II Nazis did not see Jewish people as White.

“But you’re missing the point. You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem. It doesn’t matter if you are Black or White, because Black, White, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other,” Goldberg continued.

“So is it — if you are uncomfortable if you hear about Maus, should you be worried — should your child say, oh my God, I wonder if that’s me? No. That’s not what they’re going to say. They’re going to say, I don’t want to be like that.”

Watch above, via ABC.

