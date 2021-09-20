Breitbart Writer Insanely Blames Libs for ‘Manipulating’ Trump Fans Into Dying of Vaccine Refusal

Breitbart News writer John Nolte argued Monday that Howard Stern and the left are using reverse psychology to trick Republicans into dying of Covid.

Stern, Nolte argues, has mocked unvaccinated radio hosts who died of Covid because he and the rest of the liberal media are “deliberately looking to manipulate Trump supporters into not getting vaccinated” — so that they die.

The absurd and convoluted assertion involves a hierarchy of “owns” that ultimately culminate in large “swathes”(sic) of Trump voters dying of the “China flu.” He eventually arrives at an encouragement for taking the vaccine but seems to suggest that the primary motivation to get inoculated to, of course, own the libs.

The implicit point — buried in the usual MAGA writer bluster about libs and owns and “CNNLOL” — is that the vaccine saves lives and that people should get vaccinated to stay alive. As even Donald Trump himself has seen, even implying a message of “get vaccinated” can, on the right, be a recipe for being booed at least, if not driven right off a stage or out of a Texas restaurant.

So instead Nolte argues that, in fact, they aren’t trying to boss us around to get us to take the vaccine, but to NOT to!

If I wanted to use reverse psychology to convince people not to get a life-saving vaccination, I would do exactly what Stern and the left are doing… I would bully and taunt and mock and ridicule you for not getting vaccinated, knowing the human response would be, Hey, fuck you, I’m never getting vaccinated!

“No one ever wants to feel like they are being bullied or ridiculed or mocked or pushed into doing anything,” he writes.

That truism sounds compelling, absent any additional context (which is a truism of truisms!), but the oversimplification of a complex psychological phenomenon isn’t exactly evidence of conspiracy.

Nolte goes on to make the absurd case that unvaccinated Americans are in danger of dying because of the media’s manipulation. Nolte writes:

No one wants to cave to a piece of shit like that, or a scumbag like Fauci, or any of the scumbags at CNNLOL, so we don’t. And what’s the result? They’re all vaccinated, and we’re not! And when you look at the numbers, the only numbers that matter, which is who’s dying, it’s overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are dying, and they have just manipulated millions of their political enemies into the unvaccinated camp.

This is a pretty strong argument for vaccines, one that might normally get someone in Nolte’s position drummed out of favor. But his illogical twist of manipulation just saves his neck from MAGA anger. In other words, he is suggesting that Trump supporters can still own the libs, but now they can own them with science!

Nolte repeats several times the point that Stern and the media and Democrats have bullied, mocked, or taunted people on the right, and that people on the right are dying while unvaccinated, drawing a direct cause and effect between the two.

He even puts mandates on a new footing, arguing “the push for mandates is another ploy to get us to dig in and not do what’s best for ourselves because no one wants to feel like they’re caving to a mandate.”

It’s a novel approach but one that obviously invites enormous bullying, mockery, and taunting on social media, ironically.

Nolte’s article ends on a dissonant note. “I could be wrong,” he writes. “Maybe the left isn’t that evil and sly.”

“But when I think of the unvaccinated lying there dying, being told by their doctor, ‘Sorry, there’s nothing more we can do to get enough oxygen to your lungs,’ I don’t laugh. My heart breaks for that person,” says Nolte. It’s a proper reaction, though one that Stern and a lot of other very online people aren’t able to muster, as Nolte noted.

“Imagine lying there dying thinking that all you had to do was get the Trump Vaccine,” says Nolte. “Even if this isn’t the left’s plan, who’s owning who?”

Who is owning who is a question to ask every day of the week and twice on weekends. And one it’s impossible to answer.

But if the paranoid style means fewer Americans dying in an ICU for want of a miraculous medicine they could have easily taken then … well whatever it takes.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.