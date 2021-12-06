It wasn’t quite a victory lap, but Janice Dean clearly expressed validation from CNN’s weekend firing of Chris Cuomo, following months of her criticism of all things Cuomo, especially his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Monday morning, the Senior Meteorologist for Fox News discussed a column recently published on FoxNews.com, titled “Cuomo brothers canceled – here’s how they turned mourners’ grief into rage.”

Dean became a leading critic of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic following the death of her husband’s parents, at a time when Governor Cuomo was receiving wide praise for his handling and his frequent appearances on Cuomo Prime Time that often featured joking around and mutual praise disguised as a brotherly rivalry.

“If it wasn’t for the Andrew Cuomo or Chris Cuomo comedy hour I wouldn’t be sitting here,” she noted, “because that’s the day my grief turned to rage when I saw those guys joking around about ‘the love gov’ and who their mother’s favorite son was and the big cotton swab.”

She then noted that was happening at the same time “where nursing homes could not get tests to tests incoming infected patients as we now know Andrew Cuomo admitted or his administration 9,000 covid positive patients.”

“I saw those guys joke around as body bags piled up outside of nursing homes,” she noted. “That’s when I said it’s time I tell my story because nobody else is covering it.”

After Dean continued to assail Governor Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, Brian Kilmeade pivoted back to the former CNN anchor, saying “now we find out that Chris Cuomo, who’s a lawyer, was working behind the scenes and doing damage control and choreographed his brother’s defense.”

“He lied,” Dean replied. “Lied to his staff. Lied to his viewers,” before paraphrasing Chris Cuomo’s claims. “‘No, up I’m not helping anyone out. No, I’m not getting information on any of these victims,'” she retold the ex-CNN anchor’s position “That was a lie. He was actively trying to smear these women that came forward against his brother.”

What makes Dean’s commentary so unique in the Cuomo news narrative is not just that she was the first to vocally call out what she saw as malfeasance, nor is it that she was swimming upstream at a time when many in the media just flatly accepted the Cuomo love story.

What’s remarkable is that Janice Dean almost always stays out of the political fray. She reports on weather and often warmly greets Fox News fans that come to the sidewalk outside their studio and provides effusive and genuine warmth.

The fact that she felt so outraged that she crossed over from a dispassionate approach to the news to real passionate outrage? It made her an exception to the current cable news political media ecosystem. And this recent news? Well, it validates her anger, but she seems far from happy with all that has transpired.

