Thousands of migrant children have reportedly been flown in the middle of the night from Texas to New York.

The New York Post reported this week:

Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President [Joe] Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned. The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter. Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s. Westchester County cops stood by as the passengers — whose flights arrived at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday and 9:52 p.m. Friday — got off and piled into buses. Some of them were later seen meeting up with relatives or sponsors in New Jersey, or being dropped off at a residential facility on Long Island. A Post analysis of online flight-tracking data suggests that around 2,000 of the underage migrants have arrived at the airport outside White Plains on 21 flights since Aug. 8. Records show some of the planes touched down between midnight and 6:30 a.m. — when a voluntary curfew is in effect — with two arriving from Houston at 2:13 a.m. and 4:29 a.m. on Aug. 20.

NBC News’ New York affiliate confirmed the existence of migrant flights coming into New York, putting the number of children arriving at more than 2,000, though they did not mention the middle-of-the-night arrivals reported in the Post.

This is newsworthy: The flights are a further demonstration of the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border, thereby worsening a humanitarian and national security crisis. Border barrier construction has mostly been halted. A record number of 1.7 million undocumented migrants have have been apprehended by the United States along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to “unpublished U.S. Customs and Border Protection data” reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the flights, even mocking the importance of them. When asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy during Tuesday’s White House press briefing “Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to Florida and New York in the middle of the night,” Psaki replied, “Well, I’m not sure it’s in the middle of the night.” Doocy contended, “2:30 a.m., 4:29 a.m. — very early in the morning.” Psaki, tongue-in-cheek, said, “Here we are talking about early flights. Earlier than you might like to take a flight.”

The migrant flights are so serious that even a Democratic congressman, Tom Suozzi of New York, was upset about not being given a heads up by the Biden administration. He said that he learned of the migrant flights from The New York Post.

While there has been coverage from right-wing media outlets of these migrant flights, the same cannot be said of legacy media outlets including, but not limited to, The New York Times and The Washington Post, according to a simple Google search, nor CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC or CBS, according to the media monitoring service TVEyes.

For the mainstream media, which covered migrant kids being separated from their parents during the Trump administration, to not care about our porous border and a shoddily administered immigration system, especially as it pertains to migrant children being flown in the middle of the night in what appears to be an attempted covert operation by the Biden administration is inexcusable.

The American people deserve answers — more than Jen Psaki and the press is willing to provide.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.