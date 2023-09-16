Rest Assured MSNBC’s Ayman Snarked It All The Way Up Over Hunter Biden Peddling Dad’s Influence Overseas

Ayman Mohyeldin laid it on thick Saturday when talking about the GOP’s investigations into Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden, and the House Republican impeachment plans, snarking it up to close out a segment allegedly “debunking” any wrongdoing.

On Saturday’s Ayman on MSNBC, the host claimed to be debunking allegations about wrongdoing on the part of the Bidens, and did so by presenting evidence such as the fact that the implicated parties denied they did anything wrong, or that there’s been no evidence so far to prove that in his many, many conversations with Hunter Biden’s business partners and marks that the president discussed anything other than the weather — which subject is a normal reason to put the president on the phone with one’s business partners as everyone knows.

After the devastating “debunking” he then offered a sort of overview take on the whole subject.

“So if you take away anything from this, let it be this,” he said. “Yes, Hunter Biden may have used his father’s name and cachet to pursue business deals overseas, which may be distasteful, but so far it is far from illegal.”

He wasn’t finished, though, and took it up a clever notch to a stunningly biting coup de grâce.

“If you aren’t a fan of Hunter Biden, I have some really good news for you,” said Mohyeldin. “He’s not running for president in 2024. He does not serve in the government, nor does he serve at the White House.”

The effort to list all possible iterations of Trump family connections that have been investigated in order to stave off rebuttal was valiant if not actually any form of absolution or evidence.

Despite the overwhelming victory of his incisive and exhaustive “debunking,” the host pressed on, saying, “Yet, Republicans are trying to pin his actions on President Biden in a transparent attempt to distract from the very real criminal charges that the Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is facing, including obstruction of an official proceeding and ultimately plotting to overthrow this government.”

“Rest assured, we on this show are not getting distracted,” from Trump, he said — a verbal high-five you’d think could be taken as a given on the network, but one can never do too much preaching where the choir is concerned.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.