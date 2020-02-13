On Thursday night, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan provided yet another example that right-wing media personalities are nothing if not predictable in their clichéd attacks on Democrats.

That’s when Regan dedicated a long segment to allegedly debunking the moderate nature of surging Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, absurdly labeling him a Bernie Sanders ‘Mini-Me'” and proclaiming: “Newsflash: He’s a socialist.”

Newsflash: Buttigieg predicted this exact rhetorical attack seven months ago during a Democratic debate.

“If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they’re going to do?” Buttigieg said during the second 2020 candidate face-off in July 2019. “They’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists. So let’s just stand up for the right policy go out there and defend it.”

The rote nature of her current-day attacks didn’t seem to bother Regan, however. Instead, she just plunged ahead with a transparently bad-faith comparison between Sanders and Buttigieg by running ultra-short, completely-stripped-of-context clips where the two broadly agreed with each other on several issues.

“They sacrificed Joe Biden. Bernie clearly isn’t electable, given how much he annoyed the big donors. So they’re left with Mayor Pete.” But Pete Buttigieg is no centrist, she darkly warned. “It’s delusional, as in Mr. Rogers make believe stuff, to think he’s a centrist. Watch this.”

Sanders: “We know that climate change is very real and an existential crisis for our planet…”; Buttigieg: “Climate approaching the point of no return…” Sanders: “Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege…”; Buttigieg: “That goal we share of universal healthcare…” Sanders: “I believe we should make public colleges and universities tuition free…”; Buttigieg: “I do have a way to make college free for almost everybody…” Sanders: “So we need to reform our electoral system…”; Buttigieg: “I think the Electoral College has run its course…”

“Exact same stuff,” a self-satisfied Regan said at the end of the her rat-a-tat-tat supercut. Of course, she did not try to analyze the numerous policy differences between the self-described democratic socialist Sanders and Buttigieg on Medicare-for-all, free college, paid family leave, Wall Street taxes, and myriad other topics. Nor did she bother trying to explain how expressing alarm about climate change or calling for presidential electoral reform were evidence of strictly “socialist” views.

Instead, she just concluded: “Amazing, yet predictable,” an apt phrase that unintentionally captures the brazenly dishonest and shop-worn demagoguery she offered up to her viewers.

