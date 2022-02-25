Someone at CPAC Just Paid $12,500 for a Preposterously Hideous Painting of Trump

A CPAC attendee with too much money made a winning bid of $12,500 for a gaudy painting of Donald Trump hugging and kissing an American flag.

The hideous work, which looks like something George W. Bush might paint during an acid-induced fever dream, reads, “Make America Great Again… Again.” The second ‘again’ is written in red, perhaps in blood.

HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte tweeted the auction item after it sold at CPAC on Friday night.

This was just auctioned off at the Ronald Reagan dinner at CPAC for $12,500. I am not making this up. pic.twitter.com/pOkCQTNSMa — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 26, 2022

The painting appears to depict the moment at CPAC in 2020 when, after delivering a speech, then-President Trump walked up to an American flag and hugged and kissed it.

Dáte reported that Rep. Bill Long (R-MO), who in his spare time is an auctioneer, started the bidding at $20,000, but there were no takers. The audience also felt that $15,000 was too high. Eventually, someone bit when Long lowered the figure to $12,500

As of publication time, Dáte announced he created an NFT for the artwork and is asking for $12,500, although he’s likely joking. But in this day and age, one never knows.

