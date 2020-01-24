President Donald Trump became the first president to appear in person at the anti-abortion rights “March for Life,” and proceeded to tell the crowd that Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam “stated that he would execute a baby after birth,” a dangerous lie that he has repeated often.

On Friday, Trump made history as the first sitting president to speak in person at the “March for Life” rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

During the speech, Trump told a rapid series of inflammatory lies and misrepresentations.

Trump told the crowd that “when it comes to abortion Democrats, and you know this, you’ve seen what’s happened, Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and for decades, and you could even say for centuries.”

“Nearly every top Democrat in Congress now supports taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth,” Trump said, although there is no such thing as an abortion at the “moment of birth.”

“Last year, lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb right up until delivery,” Trump added, again making up a procedure that does not exist.

Trump then told perhaps the most inflammatory lie, one he has told several times before:

“Then we had the case of the Democrat governor in the state of Virginia, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we love the Commonwealth of Virginia but what is going on in Virginia? What is going on? The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth. You remember that.

Trump is referring to remarks that Northam made a year ago describing the live birth of an infant (not an abortion) that could not survive on its own outside the womb, and the medical care decisions that would be made in that case (not a decision on whether or not to “execute the baby”).

In 2015, a man who committed a mass shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs that left three people dead and nine wounded said he was inspired to act by a similar false claim.

Trump went on to squeeze in another misleading claim, telling the crowd that “Senate Democrats even blocked legislation that would give medical care to babies who survived attempted abortions,” when such care is already required under current law.

Fox News was the only one of the three major cable news networks to carry the speech live.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

