Dem Candidate Lets Joe Scarborough Skate on Fake ‘9-Month Abortion’ Question

Ohio Congressman and Blip of a 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan punted a question from Joe Scarborough instead of calling him out for spreading misinformation about the mythical “9-month abortion.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough quizzed Ryan about the popular and false abortion talking point.

“So, we’re Catholics,” Scarborough said. “My family, we’re Catholics. What about, like, I’m seeing all this stuff in the news about, like, babies that can be avoided at 9 months? Is that, like, that, that’s wrong. What do we do about that? Are you going to support that too?”

“Look, the reality of it is you’ve got to protect the woman’s right to choose,” Ryan said. “This is a non-issue that people are trying to…”

“When do you start protecting the baby?” Scarborough interrupted.

“When are we going to start talking about jobs in the United States,” Ryan deflected. “when are we going to start talking about…”

“Yeah but you don’t think a baby should be aborted at 9 months, do you?” Scarborough asked.

“I’m telling you right now, the guy at the factory gate’s not asking that question,” Ryan said. “The guy the factory gate, and you know, it but the guy the factory gate is concerned about his job or her job.”

But the “guy at the factory gate” might care a bit more if it were his life and health on the line, or his wife’s, or daughter’s. Scarborough’s talking point is false, there are no abortions at nine months, and the incredibly rare later-term abortions are performed because of extreme fetal abnormalities.

As Virginia Governor Ralph Northam explained (and was widely lied about), in cases of non-viable babies that close to term, doctors deliver the baby, and then the parents and doctors decide on care the way they would with any patient in that condition.

Ryan is the second Democratic candidate this week to allow this lie to go unchallenged, the other being Bernie Sanders at his Fox News town hall on Monday.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

