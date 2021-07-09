Tucker Carlson Spends Seven Minutes Reading a Random Twitter Thread to Explain Why Trump Supporters Think the Election Was Rigged

Tucker Carlson’s writers had a lighter-than-usual workload on Friday as the Fox News host decided to spend seven minutes reading a Twitter thread posted by an unverified account in an effort explain why many Americans think the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Joe Biden.

“The U.S. presidential election took place a little over eight months ago,” Carlson began. “And even now, many people who voted for Donald Trump believe there was something fraudulent about the whole thing. Why do they think that?”

The short answer to this is that Trump and right wing media – including Fox News – lied to their supporters and viewers by suggesting or outright declaring that the election was stolen. No proof of widespread voter fraud has ever been offered; only wild conjecture and conspiracy theories.

No matter, Carlson said that Trump voters “have reason to feel” the election was fraudulent. “Indisputably, there was some misconduct at some polling places and vote counting stations.”

Carlson then turned to a Twitter thread posted on Thursday on an account with the handle @martyrmade, which appears to belong to a podcaster named Darryl Cooper. The thread went semi-viral in the MAGAverse in the past day.

“Yesterday,” said Carlson, “a historian and podcaster named Darryl Cooper wrote a remarkable series of tweets in which he tried to explain why so many Trump voters believe the last election was rigged. Really smart. He crystallized it.”

For nearly seven minutes, Carlson read excerpts from the mega thread, which attempted to explain why many Trump supporters think the election was rigged. Carlson conveniently began reading the thread on the third tweet, omitting the first two, one of which appears to dismiss election fraud concerns floated by Carlson’s coworker Sean Hannity:

Most believe some or all of the theories involving midnight ballots, voting machines, etc, but what you find when you talk to them is that, while they’ll defend those positions w/info they got from Hannity or Breitbart or whatever, they’re not particularly attached to them. 2/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

“That is true,” Carlson concluded after reading the thread. “And every honest person knows it.”

