Imagine being so desperate for attention that you decided that defending Hitler’s nationalism wasn’t enough, but suggesting an American invasion of democratic US ally Australia was worth even the hate clicks. And loathe am I to reward Candace Owens for such a naked attempt to provoke, but sometimes things are just too damned stupid to let go.

Owens made the comments during her Daily Wire video, which The Guardian explains:

Outspoken conservative political commentator Candace Owens has suggested the US military invade Australia in order to free its people “suffering under a totalitarian regime” while drawing comparisons to Hitler, Stalin and the Taliban. Owens made the comments on her self-titled Daily Wire TV show earlier this week, declaring Covid-19 had propelled the planet into an “ideological and psychological” global war. “When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?” she asked.

You can watch a portion of her show in which she calls Australia a “tyrannical police state,” which is “quite literally” imprisoning citizens against their will. Ron Filipowski tweeted the clip:

Candace Owens says we should invade Australia. “Australia currently, make no mistake, is a tyrannical police state. It’s citizens are quite literally being imprisoned against their will. So when do we deploy?” pic.twitter.com/t8zHNNVMSe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 21, 2021

Is she seriously suggesting the US military deploy troops? If we were to ask her, I am sure she would say of course. I also suspect there is a subset of provocateur-type pundits who believe Owens is making this claim with a wink and a nod to make a larger political point, that perhaps she doesn’t even believe. Who the fuck knows? It’s too silly to merit any serious analysis.

It IS worth noting, however, how Owens made headlines during a TalkingPoints USA event in London in which she defended the legacy of Adolf Hitler. Yes, that really happened. This is how I reported that at the time:

“I actually don’t have any problems at all with the word ‘nationalism’,” Owens said. “I think that the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism. Globalism is what I don’t want… Whenever we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler.” Owens went on to explain that Hitler was a”national socialist,” before adding “but if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German. Everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. In thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I really don’t.”

Owens later made clear that she condemned the actions of the brutal Nazi leader (so brave!) but there is some irony at play here that her defense of Hitler’s globalism does not apply to her suggested global invasion of dear old Australia.

UPDATE: It appears that in the full YouTube clips Owens reveals attacking Australia is meant in jest to make a point (as I surmised above) but added that if Trump were in office he might consider it. Remind me never to write up another Candace Owens story again.

