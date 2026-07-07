House Democrat Tells CNN She’s Been ‘Told There Are More’ Graham Platner Stories Coming After Rape Accusation

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) suggested there could be more explosive Graham Platner revelations coming after a bombshell report in which a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Dingell joined CNN’s Boris Sanchez on Tuesday as pressure is mounting on Platner to drop his Senate bid in Maine. Platner has denied the rape accusation and said he’s looking for the best path forward for his campaign, but he’s lost some major support, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), previously one of Platner’s most vocal supporters, and many other Democrats have revoked their endorsements.

Dingell added herself to the list of lawmakers calling on Platner to drop his campaign, taking things a step further than a previous CNN hit where she called the Platner situation “complicated,” though has previously declined support for Platner amid his numerous controversies.

The Democratic lawmaker told Sanchez that she was “yelled at” by liberals, though she refused to name any, for her past criticism of Platner, but now those same critics are telling her that her “gut was right” about the candidate.

Politico published a report this week in which a woman accused Platner of rape. Platner said “any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

Dingell said:

I’m going to not give you names because the people that I have a great deal of respect for as well, but they have said to me, you were right, your gut was right, your instincts were right, he lied to me. I am going to tell you point blank that I’m not even going to give you gender because I’ve discussed it with people of both genders. They said that they’ll never forgive him for lying the way that he did.

She added that people have been “stunned” about stories about Platner’s alleged personal behavior, but she’s been “told” there is more that hasn’t been reported.

“Quite frankly, I am told that there are more. I do talk — this is a community that I work in, and there are other credible reports that people have told me of,” Dingell told a visibily-surprised Sanchez.

She added, “I don’t spread rumors, so I’m not going to get into that.”

“Sure,” Sanchez agreed.

“But it’s time. We have a sexual predator in the White House,” Dingell continued, referring to President Donald Trump being held liable for sexual abuse in a civil trial. “That doesn’t make it okay for Democrats. Yes, we need to fight fire with fire, but we’ve got to have some principles and values that we stand up for.”

Watch above via CNN.

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