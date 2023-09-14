BitTorrent’s Role in Crypto: More Than Just File Sharing

BitTorrent is the leading software that’s enhancing the cryptocurrency space with BTT. BitTorrent’s evolution into crypto highlights its ability to redefine both content and value exchange.

To understand BitTorrent’s price and current role in crypto, it’s important to understand its past. BitTorrent’s explosive launch facilitated file sharing through a peer-to-peer network. Peer-to-peer content distribution protocols, also known as P2P, are ideal for increased scalability and throughput of distributed systems.

The rise of BitTorrent began in 2001 when it was released by Bram Cohen and David Harrison. BitTorrent was conceived with the goal of eliminating prolonged wait times and single server downloads and uploads by providing a speedier download process for large internet files. The peer-to-peer file-sharing application was successful in joining a network of computers to run software that allowed for file and data exchanges, making it a popular distribution method for huge files. BitTorrent’s stand-out feature included a tit-for-tat strategy that made distribution more efficient as well.

During BitTorrent’s evolution, the leading software company encountered monetization struggles before being acquired by Tron Foundation. Under new ownership, BTT was born. BTT is the BitTorrent token incentivizing network participants with expanded protocol and torrenting. The BTT token aims to provide time-saving solutions to sluggish download speeds as well as to files’ eventual diminished availability.

While file sharing is a core quality of BitTorrent, using its network to compute file-sharing requests for connected parties, the BitTorrent software is also capable of much more. Evolving and expanding with the implementation of BTT, BitTorrent’s network is more distributed with increased efficiency for sharing large files. BTT reduces network and server impact and allows providers to be compensated with BTT tokens from requesters interested in exchanging for content-receiving bandwidth, remote-backup storage, and local resources.

BitTorrent aspires to redefine content with distinct distributed transfer protocol that stands out among the competition like File Transfer Protocol, which enables file uploads, downloads, and transfers across internet locations and computer systems, as well as Hypertext Transfer Protocol, which helps text, photo, and video files get sent across the internet. BitTorrent’s notable speed and efficiency mean its protocols can consistently and simultaneously download several file portions from varying sources significantly faster than HTTP and FTP.

Providers that share files on their systems must receive and sell BTT coins for compensation, while users who request files and aim to increase download speed can buy and spend BTT with the decentralized app, BitTorrent Speed. The decentralized cloud storage platform, BitTorrent File System, is another protocol designed for more cost-effective and trustworthy file storage as opposed to centralized storage systems.

BitTorrent’s aspirations also extend to redefining value exchange. With the launch of BitTorrent Speed, seeders are incentivized with BTT tokens which open the door for new terrain as torrent downloaders haven’t received seeding content rewards like this before. BitTorrent Speed users can also accelerate downloading speeds by paying BTT and storing BTT in a BitTorrent Speed Wallet along with other cryptocurrencies.

Offering an abundance of benefits, BTT cryptocurrency aims to be its ecosystem’s central feature with effective file-sharing and much more.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com