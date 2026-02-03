Imagine a calm afternoon stroll in your Wisconsin neighborhood turning into a nightmare when a dog bites you or your child. The pain, the shock, the medical bills, and the emotional toll can be overwhelming. Dog bite injuries are unfortunately common. Nationwide, around 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year, and nearly one in five bites results in infection. Children are particularly at risk, with half of all bites requiring medical care involving kids. In Wisconsin alone, over 500 dog bite injury claims were filed in a recent year, highlighting the prevalence of these traumatic incidents.

When this happens, many victims are left with urgent questions. Who is legally responsible? How can I cover the medical expenses? Should I hire a dog bite lawyer or attempt to handle the situation on my own? Russell Nicolet, a personal injury attorney known across the Midwest, provides clarity and dedicated advocacy for victims navigating these challenging circumstances.

Understanding Wisconsin Dog Bite Laws and Liability

Wisconsin law is clear. Dog owners are strictly liable for injuries caused by their pets under Wis. Stat. § 174.02. This means an owner is responsible for any injuries their dog inflicts, even if the dog has no history of aggression. If a dog has bitten someone previously, Wisconsin law allows for “double damages,” emphasizing accountability for repeat offenders.

Exceptions exist only in cases where the victim shares fault, such as provoking the dog or trespassing. Children under age seven, however, are legally protected and generally cannot be held responsible for provoking an attack. This law ensures dog owners are held accountable while considering the circumstances of each incident.

How Russell Nicolet Helps Victims Seek Compensation

Dog bites often come with high financial and emotional costs. Medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, permanent scarring, and other out-of-pocket costs can accumulate quickly. Russell Nicolet and his team guide clients through every step of the claims process, whether negotiating with insurance providers or pursuing a court judgment if necessary.

Homeowner and renter insurance policies often cover dog bite claims, allowing victims to recover compensation without financially burdening the dog owner. Nicolet Law ensures these claims address all damages, including long-term medical care, therapy, and rehabilitation, especially for children and seniors who may require additional support.

Special Considerations for Children and Seniors

Children and older adults are the most vulnerable to serious dog bite injuries. Young children may be bitten on the face, neck, or head, requiring specialized medical attention and potentially leaving permanent scars. Seniors face increased risks of infection, broken bones, or complications from falls.

Russell Nicolet brings both legal expertise and compassion to these cases, recognizing the physical and emotional impact on victims and their families. He works with medical professionals to calculate current and future expenses, ensuring compensation reflects the full scope of harm.

Why Choose Russell Nicolet for Dog Bite Cases

Russell Nicolet is known as “The Midwest’s Lawyer” for his approachable, hands-on advocacy. With a background rooted in family values and personal integrity, Nicolet approaches every case as if he were representing his own loved ones. His team of attorneys, paralegals, and support staff shares the same commitment to hard work, empathy, and relentless pursuit of justice.

Unlike some firms, Nicolet is prepared to fight aggressively when needed. Many dog bite cases are settled, but when insurance companies undervalue claims, he is ready to take the matter to court to ensure victims receive fair compensation. Clients benefit from a lawyer who is both strategic and compassionate, guiding them through every stage of recovery and legal resolution.

Taking Action After a Dog Bite

If you or a loved one has been injured by a dog, prompt action is essential. Seek medical care immediately, report the incident to local authorities, and contact a qualified dog bite attorney. Russell Nicolet offers free consultations, helping victims understand their rights and the potential avenues for compensation without pressure.

With Nicolet Law, victims gain more than legal representation. They gain an advocate who listens, guides, and fights tirelessly to ensure the dog owner is held accountable and the victim’s needs are met.

