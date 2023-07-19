Ryan Coyne: An Unlikely Connection Between Wine, Digital Advertising, and Veterans Support

Ryan Coyne might be best known as the man at the head of the company that bought Parler. His full professional journey, however, has been a long track of big bets that have usually panned out. With roots grounded in investment banking, his entrepreneurial spirit has led him to the dynamic world of digital advertising, the finesse of the wine industry, and the noble cause of supporting veterans. This unique combination has shaped his approach to business and allowed him to construct an intriguing nexus of interests and enterprises.

This blend of passions isn’t random; instead, it tells the story of a man committed to making a meaningful impact in each sphere. Coyne has cleverly integrated these disparate sectors, weaving together digital advertising, wine production, publishing and philanthropy, showcasing a model of entrepreneurial success that reaches beyond profit margins to encompass social impact.

Born in Pennsylvania, Coyne graduated from Cornell University and launched his career in New York, working in mergers and acquisitions for JP Morgan. This experience gave him invaluable insight into corporate structures and strategic planning. However, the allure of entrepreneurship soon beckoned, and after helping to build the advertising company IMGE, Coyne felt prepared to launch his venture.

“I spent four years with IMGE and our sister company, which managed a number of different publications,” he recalls. “I learned about the political consulting industry and the publishing and advertising side. Those businesses tend to complement each other pretty substantially.”

Recognizing the potential of digital advertising, he started Olympic Media in 2018. Aided by his knowledge of corporate structures and an understanding of the evolving media landscape, Coyne set his sights on creating an agency that would rise to the top of the industry.

As the CEO of Olympic Media – now called Starboard – Coyne rapidly built the agency from a one-person operation to a dynamic team of 50. Their focus has spanned various industries, including politics, sports, entertainment, intelligence and defense, consumer brands, real estate, and advocacy. The firm gained a reputation as a powerhouse in digital advertising, adapting to industry trends and pioneering new strategies.

“One of the original concepts that I invented was the idea that we as an agency were going to front your entire ad budget, especially for fundraising,” Coyne explains. “So we would go out, build your fundraising email list and fundraise. And we would only be able to recoup our costs from what was donated.”

The recent acquisition of the controversial social media app Parler marked the next stage of Coyne’s vision. With this move, Olympic Media transformed, rebranding as Starboard. This development further bolstered the firm’s standing in digital media, paving the way for stronger ties with Coyne’s other business ventures.

Coyne’s entrepreneurial journey took an unexpected turn in 2022 when he ventured into the wine industry with We the People Wine. He recognized a gap in the market for high-quality, affordable wines that reflected his deeply rooted belief in American Exceptionalism and seized the opportunity. Napa Valley became the source of his wines, focusing on producing popular varietals, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

We the People Wine’s mission was to produce exceptional wine at an accessible price point and to support social causes. This endeavor linked Coyne’s business ventures, as a portion of the wine profits was allocated to his philanthropic initiative, the Working Warrior Foundation.

Coyne’s respect for the military and patriotism manifested in creating the Working Warrior Foundation. This philanthropic organization is dedicated to aiding veterans transitioning back to civilian life, providing support and resources to help them reintegrate into the workforce.

The foundation served to unite Coyne’s enterprises under a common social goal. It provided a platform for his businesses to make a broader impact, ensuring a portion of their profits supported a cause close to his heart. The foundation’s work has strongly linked Coyne’s digital advertising and wine ventures, highlighting his commitment to creating meaningful change.

In Coyne’s ecosystem, each business venture operates independently yet synergistically. The success of Starboard boosts the visibility of We the People Wine, which in turn increases its sales and, by extension, the funding for the Working Warrior Foundation. Simultaneously, the foundation’s initiatives provide a positive social impact narrative that strengthens the branding and consumer appeal of both Starboard and the wine company.

For instance, the initiative of We the People Wine to donate $2 from each bottle sold to hurricane victims not only amplified its social impact but also fortified its brand image, driving up sales. As a result, the increased revenue also indirectly enhanced the funds for the Working Warrior Foundation, demonstrating the power of these interconnected ventures.

Ryan Coyne’s integrated approach to entrepreneurship marks a shift in how businesses can operate and support one another. By strategically aligning his ventures, he has created a model where success in one area fuels progress in others while making a significant social impact.

Coyne’s unique interweaving of digital advertising, publishing, wine production and veterans’ support showcases the immense potential of entrepreneurial diversification. It’s an inspiring demonstration of how businesses can transcend traditional boundaries to deliver products and services and make significant contributions to society. The new direction he sees Parler heading — away from a conventional social media offering and towards a white-label platform that would cater to all — shows how Coyne is charting a course that many future entrepreneurs might aspire to follow.

