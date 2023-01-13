Bill Maher Says He May Never See Howard Stern Again After Covid: ‘Don’t Think He’ll Ever Leave the House’

Bill Maher got candid about his strained relationship with legendary radio host Howard Stern.

On a recent episode of Maher’s podcast Club Random, Maher talked with fellow comedian Kevin Nealon.

At one point during their conversation, Nealon brought up Stern’s interview style.

“I always avoided Stern because I knew he put people on the spot and he makes you kind of badmouth other people. But for some reason I started listening to his interviews. He got a lot better at not doing that. But I went on there prepared for anything and he came out and he was so nice. He was so nice to me,” Nealon said.

“You know, I have a long storied history, ups and downs with that man, and it’s just — I find it so sad these days that I can’t see him because of the pandemic,” Maher said.

“And I know we don’t agree on that,” Maher continued. “Not that — that I think has made us not like each other, because we didn’t have a good relationship for a very long time. Very bitter. And then, boy, it all changed and it just shows there’s some great things about age and getting older and wiser and mellower and smarter and we became such good friends again.”

Maher even compared their friendship to the classic 1942 film Casablanca.

“Like a romantic story, like, you know, Bogie and then they met in Casablanca. It was gonna be good again. And then the war came, and in this case, the pandemic came,” Maher said.

“And I don’t think I’ll ever see him again because I don’t think he’ll ever leave the house because he’s what? No, you know, he’s very, very — look, I don’t want to judge it, but he’s scared of germs,” he added.

Maher highlighted that the friends just didn’t agree over the handling of Covid.

“People have different views about that and they’re allowed, I don’t agree with some things he said about the pandemic — I think were very wrong. You know, ‘we shouldn’t treat people who don’t get vaccinated.’ Stuff like that,” Maher said.

“You have always been controversial with things,” Nealon joked. “I remember, didn’t you say something about recycling — that it wasn’t good?”

“No, I didn’t,” Maher said laughing.

“And I think you say those things just to get — ruffle feathers and get a conversation going,” Nealon said.

“I’ve never, ever once in my life. Well, I mean on television anyway, said anything I don’t believe just to be controversial. No,” Maher insisted.

Watch above via Club Random.

