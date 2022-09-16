‘Breakfast Club’ Labels Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Donkey of the Day’ For Shipping Migrants Across the US Without Notifying Sanctuary Cities

‘The Breakfast Club’ has chosen Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the ‘Donkey of the Day’ for his movement of migrants from “The Sunshine State” to Martha’s Vineyard.

On Wednesday, DeSantis moved more than 50 migrants by chartered plane to Martha’s Vineyard, which sent the island and the media into a frenzy.

On Thursday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God branded DeSantis the ‘Donkey of the Day’ for not notifying the island beforehand.

“Basically what Ron DeSantis is saying is ‘I don’t want them in my party. I told y’all I don’t want them in my party. But if you insist, when they get here, they’re your responsibility now, being that these states are sanctuary cities and being at these states are sanctuary cities. That shouldn’t be a problem,'” Charlamagne said.

“The only reason I’m giving Ron DeSantis ‘Donkey of the Day’ is because he should have gave Maratha’s Vineyards, advance notice. Okay? All of these governors from Texas, Florida, Arizona, don’t just put these humans on buses and planes and ship them to sanctuary cities. Let the sanctuary cities know they are coming,” he added.

Charlamagne pointed out that aside from giving the island a head up, DeSantis could have used the opportunity to point out hypocrisy.

“Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. And second, it’s the same reason we want people’s votes on record. So we can see who’s really about that life. Because if you let them know you sending them and they say, ‘No, we don’t want them.’ Then you are exposing their hypocrisy. When you don’t give them a heads up, you know, you leave it to liberal media to twist the story. And they can just say, this is evil and inhumane to do that,” Charlamagne said.

Later in the conversation, he pointed out that although the migrants were used as political pawns, we all are treated as political pawns.

“Are these immigrants being used as political paws? Yes. But guess what? We all are. Everything politicians on either side conservative or liberal. Everything they do over the next 56 days is to score political points,” he said.

“You know this — that’s why Democrats immediately let the press know that they provided these 50 migrants from Florida food blankets to shelter and other necessities to score political points with the people. But if you ask me, you shouldn’t get points for what you’re supposed to do,” he added.

“All I keep hearing politicians say is Ron DeSantis did this to gain cheap political points. I would say it’s him being consistent. Okay. They are clear on their position about the border they’re acting accordingly,” he said.

“I would much rather these migrants, you know, be sent to sanctuary states than have someone on horseback using whip like objects to deter them from entering,” Charlamagne added, referencing pictures taken on the border last year.

“Without the liberal media spin, one seems more humane to me, but they have to give these sanctuary states the heads up that they’re coming. You have to give the sanctuary states notice. And you should, because guess what? It will probably work to your advantage because you will probably expose the hypocrites and the political theater, because the truth to the matter is Democrats don’t like the migrant surge happening at the sovereign border either. Okay,” Charlamagne said.

“Governor DeSantis, give them a heads up next time because I, for one, would love to see the excuse they come up with to not take those migrants in when you do,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com