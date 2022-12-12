Candace Owens Calls for More ‘Discrimination’ Against ‘Freak’ Transgender People: ‘Society Would be Safer’

Candace Owens argued society would be “safer” if people would discriminate more against transgender people, whom she called freaks on her podcast Monday.

The conservative Daily Wire host argued that people, herself included, naturally discriminate against those they intuitively feel the compulsion to avoid. In Owens’ case, that is men who wear dresses and paint their fingernails.

“I definitely discriminate against men that paint their nails and wear dresses,” Owens said. “I don’t really care how you feel about that. Wear your dress and you can paint your nails. But I’d prefer you keeping 100 feet away from a playground and all of the feet away from my children and me. If I see you, I’m going to cross the street if I’m with my kids.”

Owens mocked those she said would call her insensitive, but argued biological men who dress as women have no place around children and should be eyed with scrutiny. To those who are “accepting” of such people, Owens said, “You can be more accepting of it, you run that risk when you see a guy who looks like a freak.”

She added discrimination based on factors that one finds alarming is natural and healthy.

“So, all of this to say is obviously discrimination is built into us for a reason,” she said. It’s a survival mechanism, right?” Owens continued:

We want to survive. And so, when we get that feeling. My mother used to refer to it as the heebie-jeebies. When someone just gives you the heebie-jeebies, even if you can’t quite put your finger on why, I think you need to lean into that and I actually think that society would be safer if we discriminated more.

Owens concluded, “What’s happening now is insanity because they’re telling us to accept everything.”

Watch above, via the Candace Owens Podcast.

