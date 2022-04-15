Candace Owens Defends Alex Jones Infamous Claim About Turning Frogs Gay: ‘He Was Right!’

Candace Owens has rekindled the infamous Alex Jones claims that chemicals in water were capable of turning frogs gay.

On Friday’s episode of her podcast Candace , Owens spoke with podcaster Tim Pool about the legitimacy of some of Alex Jones‘s claims.

“I do keep realizing that, you go back and check the tapes and you’re like ‘Alex Jones kind of made this point a long time ago’ and here we are!” Owens said.

Pool added, “there’s this viral clip where Alex, in October, said there was going to be a major war, something big was going to be happening in February. And when that happened we set up the ‘Alex Jones Was Right’ jar on my kitchen counter. So everyone is like ‘throw the money every time something happens where he gets it right.”

“The reason for that is, we shouldn’t be surprised that he gets something right because he’s just reading the news the same as many people. I suppose it’s supposed to be silly because many of his more sillier comments like the frogs turning gay or whatever, have been highlighted,” Pool continued.

“But he was right about that!” Owens declared.

“He says things — I guess something that somebody said which is so on point is that ‘Alex Jones says the truth but the way he says it makes it sound like a conspiracy theory. Rachel Maddow tells you a lie but the way she says it sounds like the truth’. And they’re basically the same person reversed,” Owens said.

Owen’s continued, “So the frog thing. I actually hosted someone who had a background in chemistry and they were talking to me about that pond where the deposits of what was leftover was actually turning lizards into hermaphrodites and they started having homosexual tendencies.”

“I thought to myself, ‘are you saying that they’re turning the frogs gay?’ — Yup!” Owens concluded.

The viral clip of Jones alleging that chemicals in the water were turning frogs gay was published in 2015. Watch below.

Listen via Candace.

