Charlamagne Expresses Concern For Kanye West: ‘He’s Moving Like A Person Who’s Not Going to Be Here Much Longer’

Charlamagne tha God has expressed concern for Kanye West’s safety during a recent interview.

On the Thursday edition of his podcast The Brilliant Idiots, he spoke with co-host Andrew Schulz about West’s recent conversation is podcaster Lex Fridman.

“He talks about this relationship he has with God. And now I realize that’s the only relationship he got,” Schulz said.

“He need to start really leaning into God, cause nothing he’s doing is of God. Nothing I’ve seen him do is of God,” Charlamagne added.

“Literally was like, ‘It’s just me and God.’ And it’s like, ‘You got kids, bro,'” Schulz continued.

As the conversation progressed, Charlamagne said, “I hope that this is what helps him to go find some real healing because clearly he’s hurting. Right? And I just — I don’t see this ending well. I feel like he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer. You know what I mean?”

“How much longer,” Schulz pressed.

“I’m not even doing that, but I just — I just feel like he’s moving — I just feel like he’s moving like a person who’s not gonna be here much longer,” Charlamagne reiterated.

Later in the conversation, Charlamagne suggested that West doesn’t truly love himself.

“He is on a quest for white validation. Here’s the thing, and I think that’s what I wanted to say earlier… Kanye doesn’t love anybody because Kanye doesn’t love himself,” he said.

Listen above via The Brilliant Idiots.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com