Charlie Kirk Claims There’s ‘Direct Connection’ Between High Inflation and Trans Issues

Charlie Kirk now claims there’s a direct connection between the country’s rising inflation rate and the prominence of trans issues.

The pundit explained his theory on Wednesday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show in a clip flagged by the progressive watchdog group Media Matters.

“One of the reasons why we take such a strong stance and opinion on the trans issue is it’s an issue of reality. You do not get to determine your own reality,” Kirk said.

“When you start to indulge in the belief that you could become whatever you want and reality is subjective, not objective, you’re going to have ramifications that nobody anticipated or intended,” he continued.

“So, there’s a direct connection to inflation and the trans issue. You say, Charlie, come on. They couldn’t be further apart. No, they’re exactly the same,” Kirk said. “They’re the same in this aspect – when you believe that men can become women, why wouldn’t you also believe that you could print wealth? If you believe that someone can change their gender, why wouldn’t you also believe that money is wealth?”

“Now there are very simple laws of economics,” he said. “Just like there’s laws of nature. There’s laws of physics, laws of thermodynamics, laws of biology.”

“We must live according to those laws. We believe there’s a lawmaker and a designer and being Christians, we believe those laws were made to be followed for our flourishing and our prosperity.– You live in defiance to the law, you lie steal or cheat, you actually won’t flourish. You’ll be miserable. You’ll be unhappy. You’ll get further from God’s wish for you.”

