Charlie Kirk Says Jon Gruden Was Forced Out Because ’He’s a White, Catholic, Conservative Male Who Speaks Out’

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night after The New York Times published a report highlighting a series of emails he sent that contained homophobic and misogynistic language. The emails were sent over a seven-year period.

The Times reported, “In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a ‘faggot’ and a ‘clueless anti football pussy’ and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft ‘queers,’ a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.”

Gruden resigned shortly after the piece dropped, issuing an apology. “I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone,” he said.

He was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract.

On Tuesday, conservative podcaster and permanent bedhead-haver Charlie Kirk defended Gruden. He alleged the coach had been railroaded out of his job because he is White and a Christian man.

“Every single person listening to this right now has said things and texted things and emailed things that could destroy your career, including the cancelers. But let’s get to the bottom line here. Why is Jon Gruden not offered forgiveness?”

Kirk speculated that if Gruden were “worth saving.” he’d be given a two-week suspension in order to attend a “racial reconciliation camp.”

He added, “The real reason why they had to get rid of Jon Gruden is because he’s a White, Catholic, conservative male who speaks out, and they know that that cannot be supported and offered forgiveness. That’s the real reason this happened.”

Kirk said Gruden’s ouster is part of a “revenge campaign against a certain group of people to try and purge society from [sic] from the nonbelievers.”

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

