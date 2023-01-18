Charlie Kirk Says Entire NHL Has Been Captured By Woke Virus: ‘I Hope They Go Bankrupt’

Radio host Charlie Kirk targeted his rage machine on the NHL Wednesday, after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a pride-themed jersey.

Provorov was a no-show during warm-ups on Tuesday night as the rest of his team donned pride-themed jerseys and sticks.

Provorov told the press, “I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and to my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

On the Wednesday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk went after the NHL and said he wishes for the organization to go bankrupt.

“I’m curious, do any of you watch the NHL anymore?” he asked viewers. “The NHL really has been captured by Canadian influences in more ways than one.”

“I was watching this clip of this — this fella, I don’t know who he is or I’m sure we could get his title, but he’s just ranting on TV and he says, ‘nothing makes me more angry than when you do not participate in my night of inclusion. I’m going to force you to be involved in our inclusion night.’ Really? Is that what inclusion is all about?” Kirk added.

“I thought it’s supposed to have all different perspectives. Diversity is our strength and — no, no, no. It’s diversity is our strength — as long as you wear the rainbow flag, as long as you participate in the new replacement civil religion that is birthed out of the LGBTQ alphabet mafia,” he said, repeating anti-LGBTQ talking points common on the far-right.

Kirk laid out the story involving Provorov.

“I don’t watch hockey at all. It’s become a completely irrelevant sport. I don’t wish them well. I think some of the athletes are really great people, but they’ve been captured by the very same woke virus,” Kirk said.

“I hope the NHL goes through some restructuring and I think that’s gonna require some misery and pain. If any of you are avid hockey fans, you’re gonna have to explain to me exactly what about hockey and the values or the lack thereof of the National Hockey League that speaks to you,” he added.

Kirk elaborated that the NHL’s measures towards diversity were aggressive.

“I hope their stadiums remain empty and I hope they go bankrupt because what they are doing is so aggressive. It is so hostile. It is so insistent that if you do not subscribe to the chemical castration of children, to the trans agenda, we are going to isolate you. We’re going to punish you,” he said.

“Again, these are the people that — the best way to explain the kind of new alphabet mafia is the people that came out of the closet now, want you to live in the closet,” he concluded.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com