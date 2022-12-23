Charlie Kirk Vows to Purge GOP Politicians ‘Disconnected with Grassroot Conservatives’ In Bid to Save Republican Party

Commentator and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk sent a stern warning to members of the RNC in a newly obtained email that saw the pro-Trump activist vowing to save the GOP by attacking fellow Republicans.

In an email sent Monday, obtained by The Washington Post, Kirk shared a stern warning with all 168 members of the RNC.

“How do we plan to win in 2024 if you so boldly reject listening to the grassroots, our donors, and the biggest organizations and voices in the conservative movement?” Kirk said.

“If ignored, we will have the most stunted and muted Republican Party in the history of the conservative movement, the likes of which we haven’t seen in generations,” he added.

Kirk also introduced the Mount Vernon Project led by Turning Point Action, an offshoot of TPUSA.

The new initiative, according to The Washington Post, will focus on weeding out RNC members who are “disconnected with grassroot conservatives,” and “recruit leaders to serve on the RNC and at the state level who wish to better represent the grassroots voice,” Kirk wrote.

Kirk put pressure on GOP members who he claims no longer abide by their constituents, threatening that he had been in contact with top donors who may no longer donate if the direction of the party remains the same.

“In recent weeks, I have spent countless hours on the phone with donors who have told me emphatically that they will not support the RNC in this presidential cycle if things do not change,” Kirk claimed.

This email comes as lawyer Harmeet Dhillon is challenging current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Dhillon has received huge support from the TPUSA community and from Kirk himself and has vowed, if elected, to redefine what the party considers victory.

At a recent conference held by TPUSA called AmericaFest, the organization conducted a straw poll about the future of the RNC chair. Dhillon won the poll with 58% of votes. The election is set to take place on January 21st.

