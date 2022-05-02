‘Complete Bullsh*t!’ Steven Crowder Says He Doesn’t Believe Helen Keller Could Use Sign Language While Deaf and Blind

Steven Crowder blasted, of all people, Helen Keller during a recent episode of his podcast.

On Monday’s episode of Louder with Crowder, the far-right podcaster began talking about May Day, known as International Workers Day.

“The holiday does have surprising pagan roots but could be associated with the labour movement and anti-capitalism. Which, I don’t know if you know about this but Helen Keller wrote about,” he said.

“Did you know the Helen Keller thing is complete bullshit?! Did you guys know this?” Crowder asked. “I know I’m going off on a tangent today — Did you know the Helen Keller thing is complete horse shit?”!

Crowder continued, “Do you know the chances of someone who can’t hear or see, I think at two years of age today, is zero? It’s never happened!”

“Helen Keller didn’t sign. Helen Keller would do this into her hand,” as he made a small hand motion. He said that’s when Keller’s longtime teacher Anne Sullivan would say “she’s saying we need to support the workers movement and destroy the capitalist system.”

“You can read socialist creeds and political endorsements from Hellen Keller that so happen to match her handler, who was a charlatan before that, to the letter!” Crowder yelled.

