Conan O’Brien bleakly looked back on Jan. 6 ahead of the one year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

“When January 6th happened I was supposed to do a podcast,” O’Brien said on the latest edition of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

“I’m watching our country come apart at the seams and I think I called Adam Sachs who is in charge of all the world of our podcasts, and I said, ‘I don’t think we’re doing podcast right now, because I think the American experiment is ending right now on CNN live.’ That was insanity.”

O’Brien jokingly pointed towards the rioters anxiety for the reason they decided to storm the capitol. “When you’re stressed you try to undue a 220 year constitutional experiment,” O’Brien said. “That’s what we all do when we’re stressed.”

“I think they weren’t quite sure what they we’re doing,” he added. “I don’t think they had a good thought out plan. I’ve tried to put this out there before and people say, ‘You’re crazy Conan.’ But that’s just my bad.”

Listen about via Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend Podcast

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com