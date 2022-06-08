Conan O’Brien Says Al Gore ‘C*ckblocked’ Him From Meeting Bob Dylan

Conan O’Brien discussed the moment he was about to meet legendary singer Bob Dylan for the first time until former Vice President Al Gore ruined the moment.

Speaking with actor Jeff Goldblum on Sunday’s edition of his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, they both shared their stories of “almost” meeting the popular musician.

Goldblum recalled running into Dylan with his wife Emily Livingston, at a local clothing store. “I was with Emily, we went there to pick up a pair of jeans or a hat or something. And, um, it was just us and Bob Dylan.”

“Oh my God!” gasped O’Brien.

“He got his hats from that guy. I saw him outta the corner of my eye. I kept — I had really important business. I was talking about a hat and he came in and before I could say anything to him, he left. But I think Emily, I don’t know if she said anything.”

“You didn’t go up to him?” O’Brien asked.

“No, no. I wish I had,” Goldblum responded.

O’Brien then shared his own experience with “almost” meeting the music icon. “I met him once … I went to see some concert of his and I was backstage and someone pushed me to the front of a line and there he was the great Bob Dylan. It’s my one chance to meet him. All this conversation stopped and Bob Dylan looked at me and he went, ‘I know you from the TV.'”

He continued, “And just then, the other person backstage was Vice President Al Gore. And then I hear ‘Conan, Conan, it’s me Al Gore.’ And I go, what? We’re all there for — We’re all there for a concert to see Bob Dylan performing. And he goes like, ‘I love rock and roll,’ you know? And suddenly he’s talking to me and, and I see Bob Dylan scuttle away. I was cockblocked with Bob Dylan by Vice President Al Gore. That’s a true story!”

“If you had told me that, that wasn’t a true story, but that was a dream you had last night. It would be just as credible,” Goldblum added.

Conan concluded, “Trust me, I wanted to detach Gore’s tongue from his body to get him to stop yapping at me. I’m sorry. Uh, you know, all due respects to former vice president and of course, uh, leading figure in climate prevention — change.”

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

