Vance Tells Hannity Trump Is a Deep Thinker About God and Existential Questions

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Vice President JD Vance about his past criticism of President Donald Trump and the differences in their spiritual journeys, and Vance revealed Trump’s thoughts on “deep questions.”

The VP has been making the rounds to discuss the news of the day and promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

Vance was a guest on Monday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, during which the host shared his own private communications with Trump on the subject of admittance to Heaven and the president’s “spiritual side.”

Vance revealed that Trump “is a person of faith” and that he does “think about these very deep questions”:

HANNITY: I get into this argument with President Trump. “I’m not sure if I’m going to heaven.” (LAUGHTER) HANNITY: I said, you know, John 3:16, God so loved the world, he sent his only begotten son. And it’s funny because he has his own spiritual side. VANCE: He does. HANNITY: When you think of your background and as I was reading the book and it’s so different than President Trump in many ways. VANCE: Sure. HANNITY: However, your relationship is phenomenal. VANCE: Yeah. HANNITY: And even — you even attacked him in 2020. VANCE: Well, in 2016. HANNITY: 2016. VANCE: But what — but what is interesting about President Trump is he doesn’t wear it on a sleeve, but he is a person of faith. And he does, like all of us, I think, think about these very deep questions. Where do we come from? Where are we going? And, you know, fundamentally, I think the president, he recognizes that some of the people who have been best to him, who have been critical parts of him getting to the presidency now two times, arguably three times, they were Christians. And it’s funny because if you go back to 2016, when you’re right, I was criticizing him. One of the things that was very profound was this connection between religious conservatives and Donald J. Trump. And everybody said, well, they didn’t get it. They didn’t understand how this, you know, brash New York billionaire could have such connection to Christian conservatives in the heartland. And I actually think if you know the Christian conservatives and you know the president, it’s not all that bizarre at all. Because the thing I’ve always found about Christians in the heartland, whether you agree with their politics, there’s a whole diversity of opinions on a whole host of issues, they’re the most welcoming people in the world. They don’t judge you based on superficial characteristics. They actually care about what’s on the inside. And that’s, again, one of the great lessons, one of the great examples of Christianity. HANNITY: I will tell you, without faith in my life, I don’t have a life. VANCE: Me neither. HANNITY: And I believe I’ve lived an undeserved life in many ways.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Hannity.

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