DeSantis Responds To Trump’s Covid Fight With Megyn Kelly: ‘Really Pathetic’

GOP 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis clapped back at former President Donald Trump for continuing to spread “boldface lies” about his covid response as Governor of Florida.

On Thursday, Trump sat down with podcaster Megyn Kelly to talk about his presidency and his hopes of winning the GOP ticket for the 2024 election. A contentious part of the interview came when Kelly asked Trump if he would have changed any part of his covid response if he was given another chance.

Trump took the opportunity to bash DeSantis’ handling of covid in Florida, which oddly enough made him a household name amongst Republicans and paved his way to be a strong candidate for the presidency.

He accused DeSantis of keeping Florida shut down, praising Dr. Anthony Fauci, and encouraging people to get the vaccine. This is a steep departure from years prior when Trump used to praise DeSantis for his actions as governor.

SUPERCUT: President Trump explains why he chooses to live in Florida. "One of the greatest governors in our country—and I know a lot of good ones, and I can tell you there are some really bad ones too—but this is a great one: Governor Ron DeSantis." pic.twitter.com/6J7tOgKIZ9 — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) April 21, 2023

DeSantis responded to Trump’s claims on the Thursday edition of BlazeTV’s The Steve Deace Show.

“He used to praise Florida for having been open. He used to say I was one of the country’s great governors. He said we handled covid correctly and brilliantly. So he used to say that — he was on record always saying that,” DeSantis said.

“Now, because I’m a threat to him, that’s why he’s now changing his tune. But some of the things he’s saying are just boldfaced lies. We never mandated covid shots,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis also blasted the claim that he praised Dr. Fauci.

“I’m the one that sold ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ shirts like two years ago. ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ flip flops. I mean, this has been a rallying cry that we stood up to Fauci in Florida,” DeSantis argued.

“I fought against Fauci when he was popular. It’s easy for Republicans to condemn him now because he’s unpopular with the broader electorate,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis also blasted Trump for denying giving a Presidential Commendation to Dr. Fauci.

“I thought it was really pathetic to to sit there and listen to that drivel. It is totally false. And you know what? People in your business who have their own shows. They know all that’s false, too. We’ll see how many of them are willing to step up to the plate and call a spade a spade,” DeSantis concluded.

Watch above via BlazeTV’s The Steve Deace Show.

