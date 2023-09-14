CLUTCH YOUR PEARLS: CNN’s Jake Tapper Unleashes a Profane, Bleeped Out Tirade to Introduce a Segment on McCarthy

Before I start this article, please tell your children “EARMUFFS” and cover their ears and their eyes, because CNN’s Jake Tapper let loose a tapestry of obscenity on live television on Thursday. It was bleeped, but you can use your imagination to figure out what he said. Or you can look to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), because that’s who Tapper was quoting.

It has been an eventful week for Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, but for McCarthy, it’s probably an extra stressful one. The Speaker was reported to have dropped his own colorful language behind closed doors on Thursday morning, telling some of the rabble-rousing members of the GOP conference to “move the fucking motion” to vacate him from his position. In response, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-CA) told him to “move the fucking spending bill.”

Earlier this week, after McCarthy delivered the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden that the very same caucus requested, Gaetz made a statement on the House floor threatening to “move to vacate” McCarthy anyway.

Tapper went through McCarthy’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week, outlining why the Speaker might have been moved to offer up a choice of words that can, diplomatically, be referred to as “unfiltered”:

Let us recall McCarthy is facing multiple major battles, not only these threats to oust him, but also substantively a possible government shutdown as members of his party are threatening to not pass the short-term spending bill that McCarthy wants them to. That would keep the government running past September 30th. And, of course, there’s the impeachment inquiry into President Biden that McCarthy launched without presenting any concrete evidence yet that Biden personally, financially benefited from his son Hunter [Biden’s] business dealings. And without bringing that to a floor vote after saying 12 days beforehand that he would have a floor vote to demonstrate how serious the matter is. Then, of course, there’s policy, right?

You really can’t blame Kevin McCarthy for cursing at a member of Congress, but my goodness, Jake Tapper, my mother is watching.

Watch the video above via CNN.

