‘Going to Fall Off A Cliff’: Ben Shapiro Skewered For Incredibly Wrong ‘Barbie’ Prediction
Ben Shapiro’s bleak prediction for the high anticipated Barbie film fell flat on its face after the movie surpassed a huge milestone at the box office.
Shapiro has used his podcast to post various rants about the movie, including one 43-minute overall takedown of the film which is entirely based on the adventures of a literal doll. The Daily Wire host said the film, starring Margot Robbie, carried what he considered dangerous “angry feminist” ideology marketed to a young demographic.
The podcaster made a startling prediction that while the film would do well domestically during its first week, it would “just absolutely fall off a cliff after that.”
In a surprising but not shocking turn of events, Shapiro was proven wrong — as the movie surpassed $1 billion dollars at the global box office this past weekend. According to CNN, this makes director Greta Gerwig “the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie,” in history.
Gerwig was actually one of the reasons why Shapiro predicted such a fiery downfall for the movie calling her and her husband/writing partner Noah Baumbach “smug.”
“The repeat business on this movie is going to be non-existent because it was written by two people who are so smug and self-satisfied. And Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach that they have no audience!” Shapiro claimed.
The podcaster owned his errant forecast.
“Totally true. I radically overestimated the taste of the American public. Guilty,” Shapiro tweeted.
But that didn’t stop many Twitter critics from running with Shapiro’s big miss.
