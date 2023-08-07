‘Going to Fall Off A Cliff’: Ben Shapiro Skewered For Incredibly Wrong ‘Barbie’ Prediction

Ben Shapiro’s bleak prediction for the high anticipated Barbie film fell flat on its face after the movie surpassed a huge milestone at the box office.

Shapiro has used his podcast to post various rants about the movie, including one 43-minute overall takedown of the film which is entirely based on the adventures of a literal doll. The Daily Wire host said the film, starring Margot Robbie, carried what he considered dangerous “angry feminist” ideology marketed to a young demographic.

.@BenShapiro: “My prediction: [Barbie] is just absolutely going to fall off a cliff after [week one]. The repeat business on this movie is going to be nonexistent.” https://t.co/9GOYC60qjT pic.twitter.com/ofn1HvleHS — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 6, 2023

The podcaster made a startling prediction that while the film would do well domestically during its first week, it would “just absolutely fall off a cliff after that.”

In a surprising but not shocking turn of events, Shapiro was proven wrong — as the movie surpassed $1 billion dollars at the global box office this past weekend. According to CNN, this makes director Greta Gerwig “the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie,” in history.

Gerwig was actually one of the reasons why Shapiro predicted such a fiery downfall for the movie calling her and her husband/writing partner Noah Baumbach “smug.”

“The repeat business on this movie is going to be non-existent because it was written by two people who are so smug and self-satisfied. And Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach that they have no audience!” Shapiro claimed.

The podcaster owned his errant forecast.

“Totally true. I radically overestimated the taste of the American public. Guilty,” Shapiro tweeted.

Totally true. I radically overestimated the taste of the American public. Guilty. https://t.co/BtVJxTSBsv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 7, 2023

But that didn’t stop many Twitter critics from running with Shapiro’s big miss.

Remember when boy-who’s-allowed-to-pick-out-his-own-outfits, @benshapiro, broke his toys & face-farted a prediction that “Barbie would fall off a cliff” after its first weekend when people saw how “woke” it was? Maybe he meant “fall off a cliff… into a gigantic pile of money?” https://t.co/8alnxkWHRx — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) August 5, 2023

The worst prediction ever. lol pic.twitter.com/RSel6WtRGE — Danny Peña (@godfree) August 6, 2023

He's wrong SOOO much. — camsterdam (@camsterdam) August 6, 2023

