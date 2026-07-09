Tucker Carlson claims former Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner‘s downfall was not “really about sex or tattoos” but rather a massive ploy by “the establishment.”

On Wednesday, Platner announced that he would be suspending his Senate campaign amid a myriad of scandals, from a now-covered Nazi Totenkopf tattoo to recent harrowing allegations of sexual assault.

Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident said she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Platner for more than two years, until he assaulted her.

A bombshell report by Politico details her experience: “He entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.”

In the video announcing the suspension of his campaign, Platner insists the allegations of sexual assault against him are “all false.”

Carlson, a former pro-Trump pundit who split from the president over the Iran War, shared his theory about the demise of Platner’s campaign in his newsletter, Morning Note.

“Graham Platner’s fall is not really about sex or tattoos,” the X post previewing the newsletter reads. “The establishment cared so much about getting him canceled because he opposed their economic and foreign policy programs that serve the powerful and shaft average Americans.”

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, who is in a longstanding ideological feud with Carlson, slammed the X post with his own post to the platform.

“Hey, who would defend a far-Left candidate with a Nazi tattoo, a deep and abiding hatred for America, and multiple rape allegations?” he wrote.

Lyndsey Fifield, another ex-girlfriend of Platner’s who accused him of being “cavalierly contemptuous of women’s emotions, of our ‘weakness'” in a New York Times article last month told The Washington Post that he would remove condoms during sex without her consent or knowledge.

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