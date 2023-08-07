Christie Escalates Attacks on Trump’s Character: ‘Self-Centered, Self-Possessed, Self-Consumed, Angry Old Man’

GOP 2024 hopeful Chris Christie spoke with CBS’s Robert Costa for an interview aired on Sunday morning and brutally tore into his primary rival Donald Trump.

Costa noted Christie has made it his “mission” to attack Trump and played the former New Jersey governor at an event saying, “I oppose him for his incompetence. I oppose him for his broken promises before we ever get to any of the criminal indictments.”

After the clip, Costa asks Christie, “What’s the truth about Trump?”

“He’s a completely self-centered, self-possessed, self-consumed, angry old man, and he doesn’t care about anybody else other than him. And if he were ever to become president again, I’ll take him at his word. He said, ‘I am your retribution.’ Well, he’s not our retribution, Bob. He will be his own retribution,” Christie replied.

“Why is everyone else in the field seemingly avoiding Trump, tiptoeing around him?” Costa followed up.

“I think it’s one of two things. They’re either unwilling to do it because they have aspirations, maybe a vice presidential bid or a Trump cabinet, and some of them are just unable to do it. Do you want to be the man, Bob? You got to beat the man,” Christie replied in a clip his campaign quickly turned into an online ad.

The interview also included Costa hammering Christie on his past support for Trump.

“Still, the question lingers over your campaign. Among some Republicans, are you a flip-flopper now?” Costa asked.

“Trump abandoned me. I’m no different today than I was when I supported him in 2016. He’s the one who kept classified documents against the law, lied to his lawyers, and lied to the government. I had nothing to do with any of that. He did,” Christie shot back.

Watch the full clip above via CBS Sunday Morning.

