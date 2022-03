This week, we take a look at which podcasts are top charted on Spotify.

The Joe Rogan Experience remains on top, followed by The Daily, Crime Junkie, and Call Her Daddy.

Rogan has also been dominating the episode category with recent interviews from activist Daryl Davis, Tech CEO Bill Ottman, guru Sadhguru, and YouTube star Mr. Beast.

