Howard Stern Says Bill O’Reilly Is Lying About Knowing Him in College: ‘What a F*cking Weirdo’

Radio legend Howard Stern is frustrated with political commentator Bill O’Reilly after the former Fox News host discussed their “college days” during a recent interview.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern mentioned a recent O’Reilly interview on the WABC radio show Sid and Friends in the Morning.

“I don’t listen to these shows. My guys do, and they report to me. Bill O’Reilly, who now broadcasts, I think out of his garage somewhere in hiding, was on Sid and Friends in the Morning on 77 WABC,” Stern explained. “And he started in again about how he knew me at Boston University, which is just a total fucking lie.”

“Why do you even come up? You’re not friends with him. You don’t know him,” host Robin Quivers asked.

“I don’t know the guy,” Stern reiterated.

“And then he took the opportunity to sort of put me down, but he didn’t even do a good job of that. Like, he was trying to put me down and he goes, ‘Howard Stern’s — the people pay for his show now…’ I don’t even know. Here, I’ll play it for you. I don’t even know what he’s saying. I’m not even sure if he put me down,” Stern clarified.

“But I get annoyed. It’s like, shut up. Don’t you — Don’t you just want to go away, dude? Didn’t you just lose your whole gig for really bad reasons? Don’t you have any shame?” Stern asked.

Stern played the exchange between Sid Rosenberg and O’Reilly in which the former Fox News host recalled running into Stern on campus at Boston University.

“Also celebrating a birthday today from your neck of the woods in Long Island on the flip side, Howard Stern,” Rosenberg said in the clip.

“I went to school with him at Boston U – Did you know that,” O’Reilly said.

“No. No one knows that. I don’t even know that,” Stern jumped in. “He read somewhere that I went to Boston University and now has some made up story about us seeing — he used to watch me and I was a big gawky guy and, you know, whatever. It’s such a lie.”

“We were both in the school of communication at the same time. And the only reason that I knew him, he was undergrad — I was a masters,” O’Reilly said.

“You never knew me. I never met you. I don’t know you,” Stern clarified.

O’Reilly went on to say that he saw Stern around campus and he was the only person taller than him. He went on to comment on Stern being a big guy with a “giant ‘fro on his head.”

“Even that’s a lie. I didn’t have a ‘fro, I wore my hair straight. It was down to my waist and I wore a ponytail. It didn’t even — it’s just so stupid. I don’t know why people lie about me. You don’t know me, dude,” Stern said.

Stern elaborated that he didn’t meet O’Reilly until after they were both famous. He continued to play another clip from the interview where O’Reilly says “I don’t know if that’s a good look,” pertaining to Stern’s alleged afro.

“Trust me, dude. In college, I was getting banged. I guarantee you weren’t,” Stern said.

“Well, you know, he’s never had a good look. When was his look — When did his look come together?” Quivers asked.

“‘I looked at Stern. I went, Hmmm, not a good look,'” Stern imitated O’Reilly.

“Look at him with that flaky, bald ass fucking face of his,” Stern said. “Not a good look? What a fucking weirdo though, making up that he know, he sticks with this story that he knew me. And I’ve said to him — I’ve met the man. And I’ve said to him, ‘You did not know me, dude. Why do you keep saying that?’ I don’t know why it even irritates me, but it does.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com