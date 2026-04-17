MS NOW host Jen Psaki dumped some cold water on Democrats’ 25th Amendment hopes for removing President Donald Trump from office.

Psaki joined Stephen A. Smith on Thursday on his Straight Shooter program, where she pointed to talk among Democrats about the president and the 25th Amendment as “not constructive.”

“I think there are times, I think a lot of people on — and I can’t speak for everybody on the left, I don’t agree with everything everybody says on the left either — you know, sometimes it’s like not constructive,” Psaki told Smith. “I mean, you’ve talked about the 25th Amendment. I have no issue with people saying they’re for invoking the 25th Amendment, but it’s not going to happen. So, it’s like, why are we spending so much time, you know?”

She argued that “screaming” about everything that outrages you in the Trump administration can also be “not constructive.”

“I’m outraged by a lot of it, but I don’t think screaming about every single thing is the most constructive thing,” Psaki said.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have recently supported creating a commission to assess the president’s mental fitness to hold office. Former supporters like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alex Jones have also argued Trump is unfit for office under the 25th Amendment.

Psaki also pushed for Democrats to expand their tent as far as appealing to voters.

“If you want to win, you have to accept sometimes that there may be people who are part of your party or you’re going to welcome into the event or the conversation who you don’t agree with on 100% of issues,” she said. “And I think sometimes there can be a little litmus-testy feeling about like who’s allowed to be a Democrat or who can consider themselves progressive.”

Watch above via Straight Shooter.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!