Instagram ‘Scammer’ Caroline Calloway Promises Autobiography She Sold Pre-Orders for in 2020 Will Be Released…In Three to Six Years

Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway said it will take her three to six years to write the autobiography — at one point titled “Scammer” — that she sold pre-orders for back in 2020.

Calloway, who is no stranger to controversy, seemed to disappear off the face of the earth earlier this year. She deleted all social media, moved out of her elaborate New York City apartment, and headed to Florida to “stop fucking around”.

Earlier this month, she came out of ‘hiding’ to speak with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh for their podcast Forbidden Fruit.

When asked why she disappeared, Calloway said “I need to stop fucking around.”

Takesh responded, “you needed to focus on writing the book you have been selling pre-orders for, for two years.”

“Yeah,” Calloway agreed. “If posting every day and being like a bad girl chaotic mess downtown socialite, and producing a book were three things I could do at once. I’ve been trying to do that for the last — at some point over the last ten years, I would’ve figured it out.”

“So what’s the status of the book now? I’m actually really excited to read it!” Takesh said. “How much have you gotten done since you went off the grid?”

“Thank you! I’m really really excited to write it,” Calloway responded. “I actually, genuinely, think it will take me like three to six years to write it. This is like a really big lifestyle shift for me.”

“What? People are going to stop being interested in six years!” Takesh protested. “What do you mean? People have been — you took pre-orders. People paid!”

Fox jumps in saying, “No, Caroline. Caroline, No! Three to six months, honey! Caroline, Caroline, you can’t do that!”

“People paid for this book in 2020,” Takesh pushed.

“Here’s the thing,” Calloway replied. “Whoever wants a refund, we just give them a refund. Like, Shopify handles all of that for us. That’s not a problem.”

She continued, “In three to six years when the book is done, and some of those people will want refunds and we’ll give them refunds, as they should have them. Some people want to read about me cause they’re not like me but some people want to read about me because they’re just like me. And the people who are just like me, they’re down for the ride. I’m not concerned about getting people refunds. What’s the worst that can happen? The refunds are late and they call me a scammer? Oh no!”

“It’s not even about the refunds, it’s about the interest. It’s like people are going to forget about Caroline Calloway,” Takesh clarified.

“I really don’t think so,” Calloway protested.

“You have a way of stepping in shit and coming out clean,” Fox said. “Are you just going to be in Florida for those three to six years?”

“I’m just going to be in Florida,” Calloway said. “I think one of the reasons I back myself so heavily and have so much confidence that people won’t lose interest is that I think I’m good at peppering in publicity stunts to make sure that they won’t.”

“At the end of the day, it needs to be three to six years, if not a little bit longer because like, I just want to make a really good book.”

Calloway, landed a book deal back in 2015 with Flatiron after her Instagram turned blog went viral. She documented attending Cambridge University, sneaking into world-renowned parties, and trotting around the globe for over half a million followers.

The book deal fell apart in 2017 when she withdrew from the contract, unable to uphold her end of the agreement. In 2019, her former friend Natalie Beach revealed exclusively to The Cut that she had been the mastermind writer behind all of Calloway’s Instagram posts and book proposal.

Since then, Calloway has been on a media quest to stay in the spotlight and self-publish the book she originally sold in 2015.

In recent years, she’s started an OnlyFans to help pay back the $130,000 book advance from Flatiron publishing.

She currently faces a lawsuit from her former New York landlord for over $40,000 in unpaid rent and damages made to her apartment.

In her most recent bid for fame, she began selling a $75 skincare product called ‘Snake Oil’ which, she admits, she made in the kitchen of her former New York apartment.

The product began to sell quickly and then suddenly, the website was taken down and Calloway announced that the product would no longer be sold. According to Vice, some customers are still waiting for their orders to arrive.

When asked about the ‘snake oil’ venture on the podcast, Calloway expressed that it was a fun idea and she stopped making it simply because she’s “not that interested in money”. She then spoke to the success of the actual products saying, tens of thousands of ‘Snake Oil’ bottles were sold and “only four people. Four people, complained to the U.S. government,” Calloway said proudly.

