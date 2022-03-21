Joe Rogan slammed the media and President Joe Biden for suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story first reported by the New York Post weeks before the 2020 election.

“This is the problem that I had with the New York Post article and the Hunter Biden laptop being suppressed. It’s not that I’m a Trump supporter, I didn’t vote for him, I’ve never voted for any Republican in my life,” Rogan said on Saturday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “You’re looking at something that’s real information and you’re hiding it from people cause you don’t like the result you think is going to come out of that information. That’s not how we’re supposed to be doing things!”

Rogan called out the news organizations that dismissed the Post story in his interview with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker.

“They don’t just love a good story, they love a good narrative and they’re willing to ignore facts to push that narrative. That’s what scares me. What scares me is, I think there are objective journalists that work for The Washington Post and The New York Times and there’s real solid journalists out there. But I don’t necessarily know if you’re getting all the information. I think it’s safe to say there is some fuckery afoot.”

He continued, “The New York Times, just now, is admitting the Hunter Biden laptop is real. We remember from the debates with Trump bringing it up to Biden and Biden saying it’s bullshit. It’s a lie. It’s a flat out lie. Everybody knew it was a lie.”

The New York Times reported in a story last week on the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden that it had authenticated some emails found on the laptop of the president’s son.

According to the Times, the investigation involved “a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop.”

“The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation,” the Times reported.

When the emails were first reported by the Post, many in the media dismissed them as a disinformation campaign. Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook moved to censor reporting on the emails.

