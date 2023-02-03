Joe Rogan Claims Twitter Files Revelations Are ‘As Big a Scandal As Watergate’

Joe Rogan expressed shock over the lack of coverage on the Twitter Files during a recent podcast conversation, comparing them to the Watergate scandal.

On the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by political commentator Kyle Kulinski who co-hosts the podcast Krystal Kyle & Friends.

During their conversation, the Twitter Files — which were a set of internal company documents released by Elon Musk through journalists like Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss revealing pressure from politicians and government officials for censorship of tweets. The revelations showed that individuals as well as topics like Hunter Biden‘s laptop were repeatedly targeted by the FBI and others in pressure campaigns to get the social media company to delete, ban, or silence by “throttling.”

The conversation on Rogan’s podcast began as they talked about being content creators on platforms like YouTube, dealing with efforts to limit what can be said.

“They’re scared of advertisers running away,” Kulinski said. “And look they don’t know what I’m gonna say. They don’t know what I’m gonna say. For all they know, I’m gonna come out tomorrow and say ‘I’m, you know, I think the flat earth theory is real.’ And then it’s like, okay, boom. Scandal. And they suppress me even more.”

“But they don’t know that there’s a body of work there. I put my record up against anybody else’s in terms of giving the facts and the information, and then I give my a take on it, of course. But the facts and the information comes first. And they just throw us in league with the borderline content and they say, ‘Look, he’s not reputable cause he’s not with a major media outlet. And of course the irony is all these major media outlets have made horrendous mistakes over the years,” Kulinski said.

“I’m being kind by calling them mistakes. Like these are the people who cheer-leaded us into the war in Iraq and they don’t get docked in the algorithm if they do something that’s incorrect,” he added.

Kulinski noted that it’s just as important to fact check the government as you would do for anyone or anything else you’re reporting on.

“‘Who’s gonna watch the watchmen’ is the old saying,” Kulinski said. “So like, you set up this… overlord group that gets to determine everything. But it’s like, what about when they’re wrong? And they’re gonna be wrong from time to time? Cause all — sometimes the conventional wisdom ends up being wrong.”

“Sometimes it ends up being right. But you never, you don’t, know. You have to, like you said, it’s gonna be messy. You gotta try to figure it out. And anybody putting their thumb on the scale and trying to change the outcome by, you know, fiat from above. That’s not the way it’s supposed to work,” Kulinski said.

“And it’s not just that their conventional wisdom is going to be wrong,” Rogan said. “It’s that they’re being fed propaganda. And they’re disseminating it. Ad hoc with no questioning it whatsoever. No pretense, no worry.”

Kulinski turned the conversation towards mainstream reporters.

“They have a lot of sources inside the FBI and the CIA. And if the government comes out with their official line, they just write it up like little stenographers. They’re stenographers, they’re not journalists. They’re not reporters. You’re supposed to fact check them too,” Kulinski said.

“One of the best examples of that is the Twitter files,” Rogan said. “You see no coverage of this on CNN, no coverage of this astounding collusion between intelligence agencies and a social media network to suppress accurate information that would harm the political party that’s in power.”

“Which is fucking wild. It’s wild that the news isn’t covering this cause like, arguably, that’s as big a scandal as Watergate. It’s as big a scandal as any other times in the past where we’ve found that there’s been some really shady shit going on that would change the way people would see a narrative,” Rogan concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

