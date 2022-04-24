Joe Rogan Dances on the Grave of ‘CNN Minus,’ Bashes ‘Very Strange’ Brian Stelter

Joe Rogan ridiculed CNN’s Brian Stelter in a conversation on the network’s failed attempt to make CNN+ a viable streaming service.

Rogan spoke to Douglas Murray on Friday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, and reiterated his past criticisms of Stelter’s media commentary. Rogan laughed as Murray began to poke fun at Stelter’s physical appearance, which led to him and Rogan assessing that “everything about [Stelter]…is very strange.”

“His pattern of communication is so strange,” Rogan said. “It’s like, do you listen to other people? They talk very differently from you.”

After some more physical mockery of Stelter, Rogan brought up the CNN host’s Reliable Sources interview with Bari Weiss last year where they went head-to-head on the media’s practices.

“She just rattles one after another after another,” Rogan said of Weiss’ performance. Eventually, Rogan and Murray started chuckling about CNN+’s shutdown, which prompted Rogan to call it “CNN Minus.”

“They spent $300 million dollars and got 10,000 subscribers,” Rogan said. “Imagine the hubris of thinking that something people don’t want for free, you’re gonna charge money for it.”

Rogan delivered a shot CNN’s Jake Tapper as well, saying “he seems like a great guy,” but as for his CNN+ project, “I feel like I don’t have to pay for his book club.”

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

