Bari Weiss Confronts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Covid Lab Leak Theory Coverage in Tense Debate

Former New York Times writer Bari Weiss confronted CNN’s Brian Stelter over the network’s part in the media’s “disinformation by omission” for multiple subjects.

Weiss joined Stelter on Reliable Sources to talk about her recent comments on the public’s frustration with the current state of the media. She started things off by explaining how it’s a sign that “the world has gone mad” when the media is not “allowed” to go in depth on hot button issues such as the Covid lab leak theory or Hunter Biden’s laptop.

When you have the chief reporter on the beat of Covid for The New York Times talking about how questioning or pursuing the question of the lab leak is racist, the world has gone mad. When you’re not able to say out loud and in public that there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad. When we’re not allowed to acknowledge that rioting is rioting, and it is bad, and that silence is not violence but violence is violence, the world has gone mad. When we’re not able to say that Hunter Biden’s laptop is a story worth pursuing, the world has gone mad.

Stelter picked up on Weiss’ argument that the media is not “allowed” to pursue these topics, so he asked her “Who are the people stopping the conversation?”

That’s when Weiss called out CNN on Stelter’s show:

“People that work at networks like, frankly, like the one I’m speaking on right now,” she answered, “who try and claim that it was racist to investigate the lab leak theory.”

“But who said that at CNN?” Stelter countered. “When you say ‘allowed,’ I think it’s provocative thing to say. You say we’re not ‘allowed’ to talk about these things, but they’re all over the internet. I can Google them, find them everywhere, I’ve heard about every story you mentioned. Of course people are allowed to cover whatever you want to cover.”

Weiss retorted that it is “delusional” for the media to not acknowledge “an increasing number of subjects that have been deemed third rail by the mainstream institutions.” She spoke of how people at the Times engage in “internal self-censorship” for fear of getting penalized or chastised by the public if they break from the conventional narrative.

What’s going on is the transformation of these sense-making institutions of American life. It’s the news media, it’s the publishing house, the Hollywood studios, our universities, and they are narrowing in a radical way what is acceptable to say and what isn’t…That is one of the great stories of our time, and that is the story that’s been uncovered largely not because of disinformation or not because they’re lying about it, simply because they’re ignoring it. It’s disinformation by omission.

The conversation continued with Stelter and Weiss engaging each other on the magnitude of cancel culture and the growth of illiberalism through media self-censorship.

Watch above, via CNN.

