Joe Rogan ripped CNN’s Brian Stelter on Thursday’s installment of The Joe Rogan Experience. Speaking with Kyle Kulinski, Rogan referenced an unspecified segment on CNN about the popularity of many YouTubers and podcasters, who in some cases receive more viewers than large cable networks such as CNN.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s fucking terrible,” said Rogan, addressing the ratings battles. “Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings. Same with Don Lemon’s. It’s the same thing. Everybody knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”

Rogan also torched Stelter for his recent interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in which he asked, “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda?” Critics panned Stelter as “fawning,” “bootlicking,” and “gooey,” among other imaginative descriptions.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherfucker, you’re supposed to be a journalist.”

Rogan’s harsh remarks may have been prompted in part by Stelter mocking him last month for suggesting that he could be “canceled” by “woke culture.” Stelter said that “on one level it’s just comical hearing this rich and famous guy express worries even though he’s paid to talk for a living, he’s going to be silenced in the future.”

“They’re obviously being told a certain amount of what to do,” said Rogan of Stelter and cable news hosts generally. “And I mean, maybe he’d be an interesting guy if he had his own fuckin’ podcast, if he could just rely on his own personality and be himself. I don’t know. I can’t imagine doing that gig. Any of those guys. That gig is a strange gig.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

