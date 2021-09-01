Joe Rogan Has Covid, Took a Ton of Drugs to Treat It: ‘We Threw the Kitchen Sink at It’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Joe Rogan, who said back in January that he would not take the Covid-19 vaccine, said he tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram video he posted on Wednesday, the country’s most popular podcaster explained he was symptomatic.

Rogan said on Saturday he was experiencing fatigue. “I had a headache and just felt just run down. And just to be cautious I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats. And I knew what was going on.”

He said he got tested in the morning. “It turns out I got Covid,” he said, before explaining his treatment regimen:

So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, Prednisone, everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row. And so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked, but Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty fucking good.

Although ivermectin has been touted by some prominent conservatives as a treatment for Covid, there is scant evidence showing that it works and public health officials have repeatedly warned people against it.

Rogan has at times expressed skepticism of the Covid-19 vaccine. On his show in January, comedian Jamar Neighbors asked him, “You taking that vaccine?”

“No!” he replied without hesitation. “I would, if I felt like I needed it.” The podcaster said he thought it would be “good for some people” to take it. He has said he doesn’t feel younger people need to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday Rogan, said, “Obviously this is nothing I can control.”

He added, “A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily.”

As has been noted many times over public health officials, being vaccinated against Covid greatly reduces one’s chances of getting the disease. Even when there are breakthrough cases, the likelihood of hospitalization or death is very low.

