Joe Rogan Predicts Michelle Obama Would Beat Trump In 2024: ‘If She Runs She Wins’

Podcaster Joe Rogan believes that if Former First Lady Michelle Obama decides to run for President in 2024, she will win.

“Michelle Obama and they’re going to bring in Harris,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about who he thinks the Democrats will run in 2024. “Harris comes back as the Vice President and Michelle Obama is the President. We get a double dose of diversity.”

Rogan continued that the Obama and Harris ticket will be going against former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL.) “Trump and DeSantis together,” Rogan said. “They have to make a super team. That’s the only way they win.”

Not only is Rogan predicting a 2024 presidential victory for the former first lady, he also had high praise for her. “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” Rogan said. “She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people.”

Rogan explained that the only thing standing in Michelle Obama’s way of a 2024 victory is acting on far left practices. “The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared,” Rogan said. “If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience

